BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management has published a Public Land Order to ensure the continued preservation of the Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark in Idaho and Montana by extending the withdrawal of approximately 1,500 acres around Lemhi Pass for an additional 20 years.

This will allow the public to continue to enjoy the outstanding scenery and to experience the unique recreation, historic and cultural opportunities available at this nationally significant site along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.

The Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark is located on U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service-managed land in Lemhi County, Idaho and Beaverhead County, Montana. The USDA Forest Service submitted an application to the BLM for extension of the 2002 withdrawal of approximately 1,325 acres and for expansion of the withdrawal to include an additional approximately 175 acres should the United States acquire the mineral estate associated with these acres. The BLM is the agency responsible for processing applications for Federal land withdrawals.

“We are pleased to assist the USDA Forest Service with this effort to preserve a national treasure for the public to enjoy and experience,” BLM Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher said.

Under the withdrawal extension, the lands will remain closed to new mining claims under the United States mining laws, subject to valid existing rights. The land will remain open to the general land laws and leasing under the mineral leasing laws.

The BLM published a notice of application for withdrawal extension in the Federal Register on October 22, 2021, which opened a 90-day public comment period. The agency did not receive any comments opposing the withdrawal extension.

