BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks says wolf hunting and trapping season has ended in southwestern Montana.

A recently-set quota of 82 wolves have been killed in that region of the state.

Yellowstone National Park officials asked the state to suspend wolf hunting and trapping in some areas bordering Yellowstone after some wolves were killed after leaving the park.

One pack was effectively wiped out.

Montana’s wildlife commission rejected the request.

But it set an 82-wolf quota for southwestern Montana and that quota was reached on Wednesday.

Park officials say two dozen wolves known to Yellowstone park managers were killed this winter, mostly in Montana.

