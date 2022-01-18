SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A wolf trapper education class will be offered in Salmon on February 5.
The class will go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game office.
Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class:
- Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to setting wolf traps.
- Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.
- Students must pre-register online. The cost is $9.75.
- A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.
COVID-19 precautions:
- Class size is limited to allow for appropriate physical distancing.
- Students are asked not to attend a course if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- Additional class protocols or class cancellations may occur should state COVID-19 guidelines change prior to a course date.
For more information, please contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.
