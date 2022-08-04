IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We now have a plea from the woman once accused of causing the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy.

Jenna Holm appeared in court Thursday. She plead guilty to charges of exhibition of a weapon and resisting arrest.

The charges stem from in incident in May 2020 where neighbors reported Holm in the middle of a road wielding a machete.

Deputy Wyatt Maser was placing her under arrest when another responding officer accidentally hit Maser with his vehicle. 

Dep. Wyatt Maser
Prosecutors eventually dropped felony aggravated assault charges. 

A judge sentenced Holms to 18 months in jail and $1,500 in fines. 

