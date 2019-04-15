Woman allegedly set fire to ATM because bank took money from her account

A woman allegedly set fire to a cash machine outside a Dallas bank on Wednesday because she was angry the bank had taken money from her account, police said.

Reaksa Keo, 56, was arrested and charged with arson in connection with the fire at a Bank of America, according to an arrest warrant affidavit cited by the Dallas Morning News.

The affidavit stated that Keo was still at the bank when police and firefighters arrived, according to the paper. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, which had only damaged the cash machine and the front door of the bank, the Dallas Morning News reported.

VIRGINIA SHELTER SAYS DOG SET ON FIRE, SUSPECT SOUGHT

Keo allegedly told arson investigators that she had set the cash machine on fire because the bank had supposedly taken money from her account, the Dallas Morning News reported.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keo was booked into a Dallas County Jail with bond set at $5,000, KTVT reported. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Keo has a residency in Los Angeles. No additional details were released.