BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 60-year-old woman Tuesday night after a traffic stop produced multiple illegal drugs in her vehicle.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., deputies observed Angelina Larae Norton leave in a vehicle from a storage unit near Ammon and Lincoln Road that was about to be searched as part of an ongoing investigation. Deputies stopped the vehicle near Ammon Rd. and Greenwillow after observing multiple traffic violations and identified Norton as a passenger.

A K-9 Deputy arrived and used his dog to check around the vehicle which indicated to the presence of illegal drugs. Several containers were located in the passenger area Norton told deputies belonged to her. Inside those containers, deputies located approximately 25 grams of marijuana, 334 grams of methamphetamine and two grams of psylocibin mushrooms. Norton was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia on her person.

Norton was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for felony trafficking of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, possession of psylocibin mushrooms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the activities related to the storage unit, and no further information is available at this time.

