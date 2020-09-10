Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against Jenna Nicole Holm, 35, in connection with the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy on May 18.

Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday. She was being held on a $100,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing was set for September 23 before Judge Steven Gardner.

According to police reports, Holm was walking away from the scene of a crash near Bone Road and 9th South. The woman holding a machete.

A deputy followed on foot and tried to interact, but she ignored the deputy and continued down the road on foot. A second deputy arrived to assist.

A third deputy drove into the area in the dark and his vehicle struck Deputy Wyatt Maser. Maser died of his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Dep. Wyatt Maser

Idaho State Police investigated the incident.

You can view our past story HERE.