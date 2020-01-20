Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A woman is being held in the Bannock County Jail after a hit and run vehicle-pedestrian accident Saturday night.

Pocatello Police say a 17-year-old male was walking on the east side shoulder of the road at 2229 Bannock Highway at around 7:55 p.m. Saturday. He was struck by a 2004 Ford Exhibition, which was north bound on Bannock Highway.

The victim was not identified. He was transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were described as non life-threatening.

According to police, Alexandrea Kay Vargason, 33, was located at the McDonald’s restaurant in Chubbuck at around 2:55 a.m. Monday. She was initially charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident.