JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (KIFI/KXPI) – Authorities have been getting more tips from the public concerning the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

Petito’s last known contact was reportedly in Grand Teton National Park north of Jackson, Wyoming. She was on a leg of her camping excursion with her fiance’ Brian Laundrie when she disappeared. Laundrie later showed up at their home in Florida with the white transit van they had been using on their trip.

Since Petito was reported missing, multiple people have come forward with tips for investigators. One of those is a TikTok user that claims she picked up Laundrie and gave him a ride. The unidentified woman said he was hiking alone in Grand Teton National Park August 29.

This was just four days after Petito’s family last heard from her and three days before Laundrie showed up to his parents’ house in Florida.

“He offered to pay us like, $200 to give him a ride like 10 miles, so that was kind of weird. He then told us that he had been camping for multiple days without his fiancee’. He did say he has a fiancee’ and that she was working on their social media page back at their van. In conversation, we said we were going to Jackson. He freaked out. He was like, ‘no, I need to get out right now… pull over.'”

The woman’s video continues with her saying that Laundrie was dressed for hiking, but did not look or smell dirty like someone that had been camping for several days.

The woman did claim that she had talked with authorities about the encounter with Laundrie.

