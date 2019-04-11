Woman crashes car and injures leg after spotting spider in driver’s area, police say

A woman in New York totaled her car and injured her leg — all over a spider.

An unidentified woman let her arachnophobia get the best of her on Wednesday when she spotted a spider inside the car while she was driving and panicked, Cairo police said. She lost control of the vehicle, crashed into stone barrier and injured her leg.

Photos showed the front of the vehicle wrecked. Cairo fire and ambulance, Green County medics and sheriffs all responded to the scene on Silver Spur Road.

Police said they were posting about the crash to “bring up a contributing factor [of collisions] that is not covered too often.”

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it,” police wrote in the post.

Cairo is about 42 miles south of Poughkeepsie.