Woman crushed by large log on Oregon beach that was struck by 'sneaker wave'

A woman on an Oregon beach was seriously injured Saturday when the large log she was sitting on was struck by a devastating “sneaker wave,” officials said.

Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue wrote in a Facebook post that the woman was “crushed” after the large driftwood log was struck by the sudden wave on Manzanita Beach.

“NEVER turn your back on the ocean!” the rescue agency said.

Sneaker waves — large waves that strike without warning — sometimes claim lives of the unwary along the coast of the Pacific Northwest due to their unpredictability.

All major sneaker wave incidents since 1990 have taken place between October and April, according to a tally by The Oregonian. The incidents have peaked in November and March, killing at least 21 people.

The woman involved in Saturday’s incident sustained serious injuries to her chest and back, FOX12 reported.

She was later flown to Portland for treatment and is expected to recover, according to the officials.