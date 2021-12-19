IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A Rigby woman is dead, after a car crash on US 20 Sunday morning.

Idaho State Police say the call came in about 8:55 A.M., on US-20 near milepost 317, west of Rigby.

Traffic was slowed due to an incident on the westbound lanes of US-20 involving a semi-truck; when a 26-year-old female from Rexburg driving a Ford Fusion failed to slow, rear-ending a Honda Civic.

The Civic was being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Rigby, and spun, hitting a Toyota 4Runner driven by a 64-year-old man from Telluride, Colorado.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts, however, the 54-year-old from Rigby died at the scene. Notification to the family has been made.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Bonneville County Sheriff, Jefferson County Sheriff, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

The lanes were blocked for approximately three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The post Woman dead after crash on US-20 appeared first on Local News 8.