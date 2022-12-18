Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI)– Last night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena.

The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles.

Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals responded. Idaho Falls Fire EMS arrived and immediately transported the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Idaho Falls Police Officers began an investigation into the collision and learned that the woman’s vehicle had slid off the road.

A second person in a second vehicle was attempting to help get the woman’s vehicle out of the snow and back onto the road. The second vehicle was stopped behind the first vehicle.

A third vehicle traveling on the roadway struck vehicle number two, pushing it into vehicle number one. The woman was between the first and second vehicle at the time and was pinned between the two vehicles, sustaining significant injuries.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the woman, a 59-year-old resident of Eastern Idaho, succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased.

The woman’s next of kin have been notified. At this time icy roads appear to be a significant contributor in this incident. Idaho Falls Police closed a section of the roadway to investigate and clear the scene.

The road remained closed until just before 1:00 a.m. Idaho Falls Police are continuing to investigate the collision and no further information is available for release at this time.

The Idaho Falls Police Department offers their sincere condolences to the woman’s family, and all those affected by this incident.

