Breaking News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) – Yellowstone National Park officials report a bison gored a 72-year-old woman from California after she approached within 10 feet of a bison multiple times to take its photo.

The incident occurred Thursday at the female’s campsite at Bridge Bay Campground.

Rangers provided immediate medical care to the woman who sustained multiple goring wounds.

She was then flown via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” Yellowstone’s Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia said. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.”

This incident is under investigation.