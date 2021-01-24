Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-A 64-year-old woman was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Saturday after her snowmobile crashed on the Two Top trail system, about 12 miles southwest of West Yellowstone.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was called to the crash about 11:16 a.m.

They said she was stopped on the trail when another snowmobile crashed into the back of her machine, sending it down an 8-foot embankment. The woman was launched over the handlebars.

Emergency responders said she suffered rib, back, femur, and wrist injuries. She was placed on a backboard and loaded into a specialized snow ambulance.

The woman was taken about three-fourths of a mile to a safe helicopter landing zone. Air Methods, of Idaho Falls, flew her to the hospital.

The woman was not identified and her condition is not known.

