WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-A woman was hospitalized after a snowmobile crash on the Two Top trail system, about 4 miles west of West Yellowstone, at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reached the 50-year-old woman on snowmobiles with a specialized snow ambulance. She was not identified.

Rescuers said she missed a corner, left the trail and struck a tree. She sustained shoulder, back, and face injuries in the crash.

They were unable to place the woman on a backboard, due to the severity of her injured shoulder, so she was seated on the back of a rescue snowmobile.

She was transported, slowly, to West Yellowstone, where an awaiting Hebgen Basin Fire ambulance transported her to the Big Sky Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

