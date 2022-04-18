IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An adult woman fell into the garbage pit at the Bonneville County Transfer Station on Saturday.

At around 2 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched where reportedly the woman was standing near the pit assisting an individual who was backing up a pick-up truck when she accidentally tripped and fell approximately eight feet into the pit.

Using a ladder, IFFD personnel climbed down into the pit, provided immediate medical care and then lifted the female out of the pit with extrication equipment.

An ambulance transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

