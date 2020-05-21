Breaking News

OLD FAITHFUL (KIFI/KIDK) – Yellowstone National Park announced a female visitor was knocked to the ground and was injured by a bison in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin after approaching the animal too closely Wednesday afternoon.

Park emergency medical providers immediately responded to the incident and assessed the woman. Officials said she refused transport to a medical facility.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is the first incident of a bison injuring a visitor in 2020.

Park officials remind you wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space. Stay 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.