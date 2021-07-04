IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A woman is in the hospital, after an early morning accident Sunday in Caribou County.

The call came in about midnight when a woman in her 30’s was accidentally run over while camping in the Cheatbeck Basin area.

The woman was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where she is in unknown condition.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office stresses that it was an accident.

