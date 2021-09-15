MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) – A Florida woman who vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend is the subject of a nationwide search.

22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was traveling with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone when her parents last talked to her at the end of August. Police say she was last seen in Grand Teton National Park, but hasn’t been heard or seen from since.

The couple, who set out in July in a van to travel across the country, had been posting and updating followers on YouTube and Instagram.

On Wednesday, authorities with the North Port Police Department confirmed Laundrie is a person of interest, confirming he drove the van back to Florida alone, arriving on September 1.

Josh Taylor, the public information officer for the North Port Police, also confirmed Laundrie isn’t cooperating with police and has gotten a lawyer.

“I think we can all come up with an idea of what that means,” Taylor said. “I don’t know that we’re at the point of solidifying anything. We don’t know what Brian knows. That’s the bottom line. And we’re hopeful to talk to him, he needs to talk to us. We need to know exactly what, where he was, where she was, the last locations. And the fact that he was back here for 10 days. There was, again, the family reported her missing, 10 days later.”

Authorities are asking that anyone with information call the new tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324)

The post Woman missing from Grand Teton National Park appeared first on Local News 8.