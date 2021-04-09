FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A stranded driver seems to have made it through a rough ordeal.

The Franklin County Sheriff says his office received a call Thursday about a car stuck on Cottonwood Road in Bannock County for about three days.

A Bannock County deputy reported she appeared to be well for the time she spent in the car.

She was checked by EMS and then cleared.

The woman said she was from Washington State, and she was likely unfamiliar with the area.

