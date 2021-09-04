SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A group of boaters rescued a woman Saturday afternoon after she crashed her car into the Snake River.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said the crash happened just after noon Saturday near milepost 375 on U.S. Highway 26 near Swan Valley.

Lovell said after the woman went into the water, a group of nearby boaters were able to help her get out of the vehicle and back to shore, where she was checked out by first responders.

The woman did not receive any major injuries.

The sheriff’s office is working to recover the vehicle, and the Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.

