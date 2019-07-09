Woman slashed outside Brooklyn Whole Foods during robbery attempt: police

A woman was slashed by a thief outside a Whole Foods in Brooklyn Monday night before a store security guard stepped in and detained the man at gunpoint until police arrived, police said.

The suspect approached the woman while she was sitting in her car at about 9:30 p.m. in the Whole Foods parking lot on Third Avenue near Third Street in Gowanus, cops and a witness said.

He then slashed her in the hands before she reversed out of the parking spot, authorities said.

“As soon as I heard the scream, she reversed and pulled out — fast,” a witness who asked not to be named said. “I thought like no regard — she’s just trying to get the freak out of there.”

An armed store security guard saw the attempted robbery and intervened — training his gun on the suspect and detaining him until police arrived.

“He told people to call 911,” the witness said of the security guard.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The woman was not severely injured.

