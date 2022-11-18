MGN

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) – An Idaho Falls man is in custody and a Shelley woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Bingham County Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff deputies first responded to a home in the area of 900 East 600 North for the report of a woman bleeding from knife wounds. A male suspect had left the area.

After a short car chase, the vehicle stopped east of Highway 91 on 1400 North. The 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody with help from the Shelley Police Department and taken to the Bingham County jail.

The 32-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She is expected to survive.

Authorities say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

