Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-Gallatin County, Montana Search and Rescue teams were called to a snowmobile crash about 6 miles south of West Yellowstone on the South Plateau Trail at around 12:47 p.m. Sunday.

A 27-year-old Bozeman woman was riding a snowmobile that left the trail and struck a tree. She was conscious, but incoherent after striking a tree with her head. She was ejected from the machine.

Rescuers located the woman using coordinates from a 911 call. The woman was loaded onto a rescue sled and transported to West Yellowstone. She was transported to Big Sky by ambulance, then flown to an Air Methods helicopter.

Her condition was unknown.

