Woman used T-shirt gun to launch contraband over Oklahoma prison fence, authorities say

An Oklahoma woman who was released from prison in January was back behind bars this week, accused of using a T-shirt gun to launch contraband over a prison fence.

The suspect, identified as Kerri Jo Hickman, of Oologah, used the device Sunday morning to deliver a package containing cell phones, earbuds, marijuana, tobacco, a digital scale and methamphetamine, authorities said.

After security officials at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre saw the package fly over the fence near an inmate housing unit, prison officials placed the unit on lockdown. A short time later, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers pulled over Hickman’s vehicle not far from the prison and found the T-shirt gun and another plastic package inside her vehicle, KOTV-DT of Tulsa reported.

She was being held in the Beckham County jail on suspicion of introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking.

