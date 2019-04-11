Woman wanted in Pennsylvania caught after taunting authorities on ‘Most Wanted’ post

A Pennsylvania woman’s apparent attempt at taunting authorities on a Facebook post about her being wanted backfired Tuesday when she was nabbed after giving up her location.

Chloe Jones was put on the Greene County Sheriff’s Office ‘Top Ten Most Wanted List,’ on March 27 for failing to appear in court over assault charges. Last week, she apparently commented on the department’s Facebook post about the list, writing “Do you do pick up or delivery??”

While arguing with other commenters, she mentioned she was in a hospital in Morgantown, W. Va., WDTV in Bridgeport reported. With tips from residents in both states, Morgantown police took Jones into custody and extradited her to Pennsylvania.

“Ms. Chloe Jones and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use,” the Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page after her arrest.

Jones was not listed under the inmate logs at the Green County jail Thursday morning.