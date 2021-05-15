CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)— Chubbock police say a woman’s body was found in a canal Saturday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Chubbuck Police Department officers were dispatched near the intersection of Hiline Road and New Day Parkway after receiving a report of a possible body in the canal.

Officers confirmed they found the body of an woman, who has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week with the Ada County Coroner’s office in Boise.

