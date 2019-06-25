Woman’s remains found in South Carolina creek, week after dog digs up human bones: police

South Carolina authorities on Monday found the remains of a missing woman, one week after a dog dug up human bones in a homeowner’s yard, police said.

A search team found a head and upper torso “in a state of advanced decomposition,” Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a news release.

Monday’s findings are “presumed to be associated with” with a right pelvic bone and femur that a dog dug up in Seneca, S.C. last week, Addis said. The bones were studied by forensics experts who determined that they belonged to a woman, aged 25 to 45, who had died within the last few months, The State reported.

The findings prompted a “large-scale search of the area,” using cadaver dogs. Police said Monday’s remains were found in a nearby creek just as a team of 35 searchers was being recalled.

A coroner is examining the remains, police said in a news release. A sample has been sent to a forensics lab to compare its DNA with “known missing persons,” the coroner said in a news release. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.