IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Arizona woman is now being held in the Bonneville County Jail for trafficking meth and delivering fentanyl.

Idaho State Police troopers stopped 61-year-old Dana Sedrick on I-15 just north of Idaho Falls Wednesday.

A K-9 alerted there were illegal drugs present.

Troopers recovered 1.4 pounds of meth and about 100 pills believed to be fentanyl.

