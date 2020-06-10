Rob Wood

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Fremont County Attorney’s office filed a formal motion Wednesday appointing Madison County Prosecutor Rob H. Wood to investigate and, if necessary, prosecute the felony charges against Chad Daybell.

According to the motion, there is a close relationship between the Daybell case and the pending investigation of Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Wood will represent Fremont County as a special prosecutor and receive no additional compensation from the county.

Wood also received approval of a motion sealing documents and other information contained in the probable cause documents. He said the affidavit and warrant contains facts or statements which could compromise the integrity of ongoing criminal investigation or jeopardize the safety of officers or individuals currently investigating the scene in search of physical evidence.

Wood claimed the interests of privacy are “predominate over the public’s interest in disclosure.”

