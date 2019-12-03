News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) has activated local residential wood burning ordinances in Franklin County.

Wood burning activities are restricted to certified or exempt stoves only. The ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved.

As of Tuesday morning, air quality was listed as “moderate” and was expected to deteriorate further into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

According to IDEQ, a high pressure system over the area is expected to cause rising pollutant levels and deteriorating air quality through Thursday.

At the “moderate” level, air quality is acceptable, but for some pollutants there may be concern for a small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.