SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is recommending a voluntary curtailment of woodstove use in the Salmon area.

As of Tuesday morning, the “PM 2.5” pollution concentration was approaching the unhealthy level and was expected to increase. A request for voluntary curtailment was issued.

All homes and businesses in Salmon and surrounding areas that have alternative, non-wood heating or uncertified woodstoves are asked to cease using wood heat until the pollution levels subside. IDEQ will review the situation again on Wednesday.

All other open burning is prohibited.