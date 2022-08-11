SCNF

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Woodtick Fire has burned 5,531 acres, and the lightning caused Norton Fire has burned 407 acres.

Cloud conditions were seen over the fire areas Wednesday bringing cooler conditions and moisture with the monsoonal low-pressure system coming in from the south the day before. Damper conditions are favorable for reducing fire behavior Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are to be expected throughout the weekend, with the potential for wetting rain and light winds, with smoke less visible from nearby communities than in past days.

Fire behavior was quiet Wednesday, with minimal growth due to precipitation over the fire area and the incoming cold front in the afternoon. Although both fires receive and expect moisture throughout the weekend, these showers will not entirely extinguish the fire. Even though wet conditions are present, fire still has the potential to spread. It will stay active in isolated spots around the uncontrolled fire edge, especially in areas where dry pockets of fuel under canopy cover shelters from moisture. It will take a season-ending event to extinguish these fires fully. This event includes sustained lower temperatures, shorter burning periods, increased relative humidity, shorter sunlight duration, and significant moisture.

As fire activity results in a slow rate of spread and low intensity, it provides ecological benefits by removing lowgrowing underbrush, cleaning the forest floor of debris, opening the canopy to sunlight, and nourishing the soil. This will reduce competition for nutrients allowing established trees to grow stronger and healthier and reducing fuels that cause a high-intensity fire. However, structure protection remains the primary focus for both fires, and fire managers continue to monitor fire activity and look for opportunities to take action if needed.

Woodtick Fire

Crews continue to monitor the fire from the ground along Camas Creek and by cameras installed at nearby peaks. A hotspot was detected near Camas Creek Ranch and crews were quick to respond to extinguish. Firefighters are maintaining staged supplies to be used for potential future operations to protect from recent precipitation and ensure operational order for when it is needed.

Norton Fire

On Wednesday, around noon, a flight occurred over the fire area to monitor fire behavior. The fire is generally smoldering and creeping due to sparse fuels, topography, and weather. The fire is observed to be most active on the southern edge, with isolated torching as heavier pockets of fuels ignite. Fire managers continue to monitor fire activity using the cameras that were previously installed several days ago and will take action if conditions warrant a change in tactics.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR)

A TFRs remain in effect over both fire areas. More information can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration website at: https://tfr.faa.gov

Evacuations for Woodtick

Evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office remain in effect for residents at Camas Creek. For more information, go to: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

Closures

Two closures remain in effect on the Woodtick Fire. To view the orders in their entirety and other information regarding the fires, please refer to: https://bit.ly/WoodtickFireClosure

