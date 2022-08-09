SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Fire officials released an update on the Woodtick and Norton Fires on Tuesday.

The lightning caused Woodtick Fire has burned 5,416 acres, and the lightning caused Norton Fire has burned 180 acres.

Woodtick Fire

Firefighters continue monitoring the fire’s edge, keeping an eye on areas of concern, especially around Martindale Ridge, where the fire was most active yesterday. Crews will also look for possibilities to utilize aerial or hand ignition for tactical burning operations when conditions are favorable. Fire managers continue to use structure protection strategies, developing plans for future protection measures to lessen the risk to existing properties within the vicinity of the fire. Structure assessments are still in progress, looking for areas of concern, including Meyers Cove off Camas Creek and other locations where structures exist around the fire area. Crews working near Meyers Cove continue to hold and secure the fire’s edge upstream along Camas Creek. Considering the recent fire activity, predicted moisture in the next few days may minimize fire activity throughout the week.

Norton Fire

The fire was active yesterday in the northern perimeter, increasing by 43 acres to a total of 180. Air resources were utilized to monitor and assess the fire, which allowed fire managers to establish management action points that will trigger reassessing management strategies if the fire becomes more active. Structure protection plans continue to take place, allowing firefighters to make a plan for protection in the future if needed.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR)

A TFRs remain in effect over both fire areas. More information can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration website at: https://tfr.faa.gov.

Evacuations for Woodtick

Evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office remain in effect for residents at Camas Creek. They are now in a GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary. Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in READY status, meaning residents should prepare for the possibility of evacuation. https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

Closures

Two closures remain in effect on the Woodtick Fire in order to protect the public and firefighting resources. The Norton fire currently has no closures. To view the orders in their entirety and other information regarding the fires, please refer to: https://bit.ly/WoodtickFireClosure

