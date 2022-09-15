SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – As of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, the Salmon‐Challis National Forest is rescinding the area, road, and trail closure order in association with the Woodtick Fire, order number: 04‐13‐22‐506.

Recent weather patterns over the fire have moderated fire behavior, thus reducing risks to the public in these areas. Although areas of the fire are still active, fire managers believe the conditions are such that the public can return to the area with minimal safety concerns.

“Although we are rescinding these closures, we urge people to use caution and stay out of the actual fire perimeter,” said Heath Perrine, Agency Administrator. “Fires in this fuel type will continue to burn until a season ending event and pose risks with burning trees, falling snags, and hot ash pits.”

Hunters, hikers, and other recreationalists should make a cognizant effort to avoid the fire area.

The following are now open:

Described Area: All NFS lands on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness boundary (FCRONR) and National Forest System Trail (NFST) #4128 West Fork of Camas Creek Trail, then following NFST #4128 West Fork of Camas Creek Trail to NFST #4132 Woodtick Ridge Trail, then following NFST #4132 Woodtick Ridge Trail to NFST #6044 Middle Fork River Trail, then following NFST #6044 Middle Fork River Trail to the FCRONR boundary, then following the FCRONR boundary south to the point of origin at the junction of the FCRONR boundary and NFST #4128 West Fork of Camas Creek Trail.

Described Roads and Trails:

All NFS roads (NFSR) and trails (NFST) within the Closed Area.

The entire length of NFSR #108 Silver Creek Road.

For more questions or concerns, please contact the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District at 208-879-4100. Visit website at www.fs.usda.gov/scnf/.

