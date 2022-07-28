LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Woodtick Fire burning in the Salmon Challis National Forest saw a small amount of growth in the last 24 hours growing by about 40 acres.

The fire has now burned 1,814 acres.

No estimated on containment has been given.

Firefighters assigned to this fire focused on structure protection near the fire as the fire is burning in an area that is too dangerous for crews to get to.

Temporary Flight Restrictions

A Temporary Flight Restriction went into effect surrounding the fire area today. The Woodtick fire wants to remind everyone not to fly recreational drones in the fire area. If you fly, then we can’t! The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the EXTREME fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the Forest. We can all make a difference in reducing human-caused fires during this season.

Closure Information

The Salmon Challis National Forest has implemented a new closure for the Woodtick Fire Area, order number 04-13-22-506. The order closes the entire length of NFSR #108 Silver Creek Road. To view the entire order and other information regarding the fire, please refer HERE.

