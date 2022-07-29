LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Woodtick Fire burning in the Salmon Challis National Forest has grown to 1,902 acres.

After multiple attempts to fight this fire direct, firefighters determined the risk was ultimately too great, and the Forest changed strategies to a combination of “point protection” and “confine and contain.” Outflow winds from thunderstorms in the general area yesterday, pushed the fire Southwest of Meyers peak eventually crossing trail number 131 near the headwaters of Martindale Creek.

Firefighters are planning to utilize some roads and river bottoms. On Thursday, they cleared brush to improve roadways as well as cleared entry points along rivers and creeks. These entry points will be identified for crossing as escape routes, as well as pump sites for hose lays if needed. Firefighters continue to remain poised and ready should the fire spread unexpectedly.

Evacuation Information

Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has announced an evacuation Status for residents at Camas Creek. They are now in a GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary. Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in READY status, meaning they should prepare for the possibility of evacuation. Latest updates for Moose Creek Fire and Wood Tick updated 8:49am 07/25 | Lemhi County, ID HERE.

Temporary Flight Restrictions

A Temporary Flight Restriction is now in effect surrounding the fire area. The Woodtick Fire wants to remind everyone not to fly recreational drones in the fire area. If you fly, then officials can’t! The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the EXTREME fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the Forest.

Closure Information

The Salmon Challis National Forest has implemented a new closure for the Woodtick Fire Area, order number 04-13-22-506. The order closes the entire length of NFSR #108 Silver Creek Road. To view the entire order and other information regarding the fire, refer to HERE.

