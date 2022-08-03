SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Woodtick Fire burning six miles west northwest of the Meyers Cove in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District has burned 4,322 acres.

Woodtick Fire behavior was calm Tuesday due to the cooler temperatures and higher humidities. Cloud cover filled the skies all day over the incident, however no measurable rain was reported. The fire continues to creep and smolder with an occasional dust devil due to instability.

Firefighters continue to mop up and secure the fires edge around the Camas Creek area. Some hand ignition was continued in order to burn any remaining surface fuels that could reignite later. Crews continued patrols on the West side of Camas Creek around structures and adjacent areas. No further spot fires were reported today.

Aviation assets that are assigned to this fire were loaned out to assist with initial attack of other incidents in the local area. An IR flight was completed last night and was able to give more accurate mapping information as well as size.

Evacuation Information

Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has announced an evacuation Status for residents at Camas Creek. They are now in a GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary. Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in READY status, meaning they should prepare for the possibility of evacuation. Latest updates for Moose Creek Fire and Wood Tick HERE.

Temporary Flight Restrictions

A Temporary Flight Restriction is now in effect surrounding the fire area. The Woodtick Fire wants to remind everyone not to fly recreational drones in the fire area. If you fly, then we can’t! The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the EXTREME fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the Forest. We can all make a difference in reducing human-caused fires during this season.

Closure Information

The Salmon Challis National Forest has implemented a new closure for the Woodtick Fire Area, order number 04-13-22-506. The order closes the entire length of NFSR #108 Silver Creek Road. To view the entire order and other information regarding the fire, please refer to:

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8253/

The post Woodtick Fire grows to 4,322 acres appeared first on Local News 8.