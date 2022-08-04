SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Woodtick Fire burning six miles west northwest of the Meyers Cove in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District has burned 4,595 acres.

Fire behavior picked up most of the day Wednesday as temperatures started to climb and humidity was reported as low 13%. Firefighters are still only reporting smoldering, creeping and an occasional single tree torching.

A recon flight was ordered over the fire Wednesday reporting increased activity in the Martindale Lakes area. Yesterday, Division X completed rebab on the Myers cove flats, and continued to secure line down to Camas Ranch. Division C did a burn out operation that brought fire down to the creek from Camas Ranch to Red Spar mine. Operations went well with no spots across the drainage, and high amount of fuels consumption.

Evacuation Information

Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has announced an evacuation Status for residents at Camas Creek. They are now in a GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary. Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in READY status, meaning they should prepare for the possibility of evacuation. Latest updates for Moose Creek Fire and Wood Tick HERE.

Temporary Flight Restrictions

A Temporary Flight Restriction is now in effect surrounding the fire area. The Woodtick fire wants to remind everyone not to fly recreational drones in the fire area. If you fly, then we can’t! The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the EXTREME fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the Forest. We can all make a difference in reducing human-caused fires during this season.

Closure Information

The Salmon Challis National Forest has implemented a new closure for the Woodtick Fire Area, order number 04-13-22-506. The order closes the entire length of NFSR #108 Silver Creek Road. To view the entire order and other information regarding the fire, go HERE.

The post Woodtick Fire grows to 4,595 acres appeared first on Local News 8.