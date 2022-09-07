IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Work begins this week on Idaho Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

The focus of this 20-year plan is to predict how much energy the company will need to serve its growing number of customers and identify the best way to ensure that energy remains reliable, affordable and clean. Idaho Power develops a new plan every two years.

Idaho Power enlists the assistance of its customers in creating the IRP through an advisory panel — the Integrated Resource Plan Advisory Council (IRPAC), which includes representatives from public-interest groups, industry and agriculture, as well as state and local lawmakers, public utility commissioners and other interested parties.

The first IRPAC meeting is Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9 a.m. Mountain Time. Meeting agendas and materials, as well as background information and a link for attending via Webex are all available at idahopower.com/irp.

The post Work begins on Idaho Power’s next long-range energyplan appeared first on Local News 8.