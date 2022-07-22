POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Work has started on Pocatello’s new town square.

A groundbreaking was held Thursday morning.

The Simplot Square Block in Historic Downtown Pocatello is getting a new look and a new name.

“At Lookout we dream big and this is a really a dream come true. So without further ado, we welcome you to Lookout Point,” B.J. Fillingame said.

The mayor and city council as well as a large crowd of dignitaries and community leaders were on hand to help get the project started.

After cracking a few jokes, the mayor even jumped in to help operate some of the equipment and knock down a concrete wall.

“We are beginning the milling process which is where we grind up the old parking lot asphalt and then we will reuse that on projects that’s a recyclable product,” Tom Kirkman said. “And then we’ll be removing a couple of retaining wall shrubbery.”

This area is going from parking lot to park as part of the new design. It will feature a concert stage a grassy area and a playground.

“We just finished introducing our developments the next 20 years and this was the number one priority project and that plan and it really is creating a gathering space. Right a downtown area where families can enjoy,” Stephanie Palagi said. “We built a million about 12 years ago we’ve outgrown that facility Oregon so growing our community is embracing downtown. We have advocates and partners that are excited about helping us this was just the next big step for downtown.”

The more than $1 million project is being funded by Lookout Credit Union. They say they’re excited to be a part of the transformation.

“It’s gonna be huge. I think it’s gonna be a catalyst for growth down here,” Fillingame said. “They have a 20 year plan. I think it’s gonna anchor that all the way from early days till they get to the end of their 20 year plans.”

All of the outdoor structures will be finished by this fall. Over the winter, they’ll let it settle and then in the spring, the playground equipment will go in with an official ribbon cutting plan for April of 2023.

