JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Work is underway again on the second half of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s (WYDOT) Jackson South reconstruction project, just north of Hoback Junction.

Crews will be milling in isolated areas and working on finishing the retaining wall.

Traffic will be limited to one lane through some work areas. Delays are expected and WYDOT is asking travelers to plan accordingly and allow themselves ample time to reach their destination.

WYDOT will be paving these areas at the end of the month. There will also be areas of no pavement for the next several weeks.

“The contractor will work to maintain a smooth surface and keep dust controlled as best as possible. While rain helps keep the dust down, it typically causes more potholing,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

The project is the second half of a broader corridor improvement project between the Hoback Junction and Jackson on US 26/89/189/191. The scope of work for this job includes grading, draining, full depth reclamation, paving and a bridge replacement, placing post-tensioned precast concrete retaining walls, as well as miscellaneous work on approximately 3 and a half miles of roadway. The contract was awarded to Oftedal Construction, Inc. this past May for about 67.5 million dollars.

All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

The post Work kicks up on project north of Hoback Junction appeared first on Local News 8.