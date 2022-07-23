JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Motorists who regularly use Fall Creek Road could experience delays next week.

Beginning Monday, July 25, crews from Lower Valley Energy will be digging a trench to allow for underground electric on Fall Creek Road between Cottonwood Canyon Road and approximately 200 feet north of Bald Eagle Road.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with motorists being directed by temporary portable traffic signals. Work is expected to conclude on Friday, July 29.

The post Work on Fall Creek Road could cause delays appeared first on Local News 8.