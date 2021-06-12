JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be resuming work on the Flat Creek bridge the week of June 13.

Crews will be finishing the bridge girder paint, grooving north bound concrete deck and installing an expansion joint.

Work will be done at night, from the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work is estimated to take two or three nights. Traffic will be disrupted during work hours, but all traffic control devices will be removed each morning and traffic will resume normally during daytime hours.

The project scope of work has included extensive rehabilitation work to the deck and abutments, as well as other miscellaneous work. The work is part of a district-wide bridge rehabilitation project. The project was awarded to Cannon Builders, Inc.

WYDOT asks commuters to plan accordingly if you are out at night near the Flat Creek Bridge during these times.

