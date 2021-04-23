BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Department of Labor has announced that pre-pandemic work search requirements for unemployment insurance claimants will be reinstated beginning Sunday, April 25.

The work search requirement means Idahoans who are out of work and collecting unemployment benefits will need to look for full-time employment, as was required before the pandemic.

The exception is for workers who will be returning to work with their employer within 16 weeks of their layoff date or are an active member of a work referral union.

Claimants who do not meet their work search requirements will not receive unemployment benefits for the week claimed. The Department estimates 4,500 claimants will be impacted by the change.

