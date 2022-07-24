IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On July 25, HK Contractors will begin work on several roads on the west side of Idaho Falls.

Construction activities include removal and replacement of existing ADA ramps and curbs at intersections, adjusting manholes and water vales, and placing asphalt overlays at the following locations:

Vega Circle: cul-de-sac to N. Saturn Avenue

Denver Street: Utah Avenue to before cul-de-sac

Seattle Street: Lindsay Boulevard to N Utah Avenue

Grandview Ct: Grandview Drive to cul-de-sac

N Lindsay Boulevard: US 20 to north city limits

The work is currently scheduled to impact only a portion of the existing roadway at one time. Barring unforeseen conditions all properties will be accessible during construction. The anticipated completion time for all roads is two months.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, click HERE to view the 2022 interactive map.

The post Work to begin on streets on west side of Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.