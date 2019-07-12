World Cup champ Allie Long's LA hotel room burglarized, thief steals key to NYC: report

A player for the champion U.S. women’s soccer team on Thursday said someone broke into her Los Angeles hotel room while she was with the team at the ESPY Awards the night before and stole her key to New York City that she received earlier that day.

Someone entered the unlocked door of her hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton between 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday and stole the key, cash and Long’s wedding ring, police said. No suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made, the Los Angeles Times reported.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the symbolic key to Long and her teammates after a parade celebrating the record fourth Women’s World Cup title. On Twitter Thursday, the midfielder asked de Blasio if he made copies of the key, adding that she “would love a new” after the theft. The U.S. Women’s National Team won the award for best team at the ESPYS the same night the key was stolen from Long’s room, the newspaper reported.

Long made came under fire for briefly dropping the American flag on the ground during her celebration with Golden Boot winner and outspoken Trump critic Megan Rapinoe after the U.S. women’s soccer team defeated the Netherlands to secure their second straight World Cup title.

Just moments after the victory, Long dropped the flag on the ground to do the choreographed celebration with Megan Rapinoe, her teammate on the National Women’s Soccer League’s Reign FC, and Alex Morgan.

