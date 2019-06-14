Wounded 5-year-old is 6th child shot in St. Louis in a week

Violence in St. Louis has taken an even more disturbing turn in the past week with shootings involving six children, including four who died.

The latest shooting Thursday night injured a 5-year-old girl who was in a car with another 5-year-old and three adults. The adults told police they were stopped at a red light near St. Louis University and heard gunshots.

The girl was struck in the arm and is in stable condition. No one else was hit.

A 16-year-old boy was killed June 8. A 3-year-old girl was killed and a 6-year-old girl was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday.

Also, an 11 year-old girl was fatally shot Monday, and a 16-year-old girl died in a shooting Wednesday. Police have not determined whether those shootings were homicides.