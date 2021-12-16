POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual national Wreaths Across America ceremony is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery (Near Brady Chapel) 1520 S 5th Ave.

The event raises awareness and supports efforts to cover each veteran’s headstone this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.

The Pocatello Civil Air Patrol, POWMIA Awareness Association and participating veteran service organizations are putting on the event.

The Pocatello Civil Air Patrol has mapped out sections 50-54, both east and west at Mountain View Cemetery. They have located 345 marked veteran graves and are aware there are some unmarked graves. They are seeking the public’s assistance so no one is left out.

The group’s goal is to ensure all 345 veterans’ graves have a wreath placed on their headstone on Saturday. Grave-specific requests are welcome and appreciated.

